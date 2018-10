27.99ppl (down from 28.57ppl)

Commodity Markets have continued to weaken with falls in Oceania and Europe.

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction concluding with the GDT Price Index down 1.9%.

Dutch Dairy Board/ZuivelNL cut all their official dairy commodity prices last week, butter was cut by €100 to €5,000/tonne; WMP was cut by €50 to €2,700/tonne; SMP (food) was cut by €20 to €1,530/tonne; SMP (feed) and whey powder was cut by €20 to €730/tonne.