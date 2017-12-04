UFU recognises the top cereal growers of 2017

The Ulster Farmers’ Unions along with the sponsors of the UFU Cereals Competition held their annual awards ceremony in the Rosspark Hotel, Kells last week which paid recognition to the first class growers situated here in Northern Ireland.

Winners of the Winter Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley and Oats categories joined UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competitions success.

“The UFU Cereals Competition is always a highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first class growers we have right here in Northern Ireland,” said Victor Chestnutt.

He added that the UFU are very proud to host competitions such as this for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.

“We would also like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Joseph Morton Ltd, Origin NI and Syngenta who not only support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition but also give up their time to travel around the Province to assist in the judging of the competition,” he said.

“The UFU would also like acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU Seeds and Cereals committee put into organising the competition, and also thank the UFU group managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.”

The 2017 winners and runners up in the UFU cereal competitions were:

Spring Barley

Sponsors- Syngenta Crop Protection

WINNER- H Simpson and Sons

2nd Place- Raymond, David and William Wilson

3rd Place- Robert Maxwell

Winter Barley

Sponsor- Origin NI and BASF

WINNER- John and David Matthews

2nd Place- Morris Peden

3rd Place- Robert Arnold

Winter Wheat

Sponsor- Joseph Morton Ltd and Bayer Crop Science

WINNER- Raymond, David and William Wilson

2nd Place- Richard Kane

3rd Place- David and Alan Wallace

Oats

Sponsor- Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer Crop Science

WINNER- Jim Crothers

2nd Place- Stephen Clyde

3rd Place- John and Campbell Kee