UFU members save 20% on training courses with the UFU training division.

Upcoming course dates:

25th June 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Dungannon

29th June 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Enniskillen

23rd July 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Ballymoney

23rd July 2018 – Safe use of Pesticides - Armagh

25th/26th July 2018 – Boom sprayer – Ballymoney

26th/27th July 2018 – Boom sprayer - Dungannon

28th August 2018 – Rodent Control - Enniskillen

29th/30th August – Boom sprayer - Enniskillen

31st August 2018 – Rodent Control – Armagh

17th September 2018 – Safe use of Pesticides – Dungannon

19th September 2018 – Rodent control - Dungannon

20th/21th September – Boom sprayer - Dungannon

22nd/23rd October 2018 – Boom sprayer - Armagh

Book online at https://www.ufuni.org/events/ufu-training-division-training-dates or contact CSL on 028 8778 9770