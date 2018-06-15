UFU members save 20% on training courses with the UFU training division.
Upcoming course dates:
25th June 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Dungannon
29th June 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Enniskillen
23rd July 2018- Safe use of Pesticides- Ballymoney
23rd July 2018 – Safe use of Pesticides - Armagh
25th/26th July 2018 – Boom sprayer – Ballymoney
26th/27th July 2018 – Boom sprayer - Dungannon
28th August 2018 – Rodent Control - Enniskillen
29th/30th August – Boom sprayer - Enniskillen
31st August 2018 – Rodent Control – Armagh
17th September 2018 – Safe use of Pesticides – Dungannon
19th September 2018 – Rodent control - Dungannon
20th/21th September – Boom sprayer - Dungannon
22nd/23rd October 2018 – Boom sprayer - Armagh
Book online at https://www.ufuni.org/events/ufu-training-division-training-dates or contact CSL on 028 8778 9770