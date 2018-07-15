Union is closing in on its £100k fundraising target

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, the Ulster Farmers’ Union set an ambitious goal to raise £100,000 for the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. To date, the UFU has raised over £84,000 for the life-saving charity and is well on the way to hitting its target.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson says: “It’s only July and we are delighted to have our goal in sight. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our members, staff, family, friends and the wider public. Everyone has gotten behind us and we very much appreciate their support. We still have a ways to go and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet donated to the UFU Air Ambulance appeal to contact their local group office or UFU HQ.”

The air ambulance service is funded through a charity and needs to raise £2.5 million a year to operate. One call-out to an emergency costs £5,500. The service is of major benefit to farmers and rural communities, as it can be difficult for medical services to reach, treat and transport people quickly from isolated rural areas.

“The money raised so far will help to fund 15 call-outs. The air ambulance has been tasked with a number of agri-related incidents and we see it as a vital for rural communities. It’s a service we hope we will never need but if we do we would be forever grateful it is there,” says Mr Ferguson.

If you would like to donate to the UFU’s Air Ambulance appeal contact your local group office or UFU HQ on 02890 370 222 or visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/ulsterfarmersunion1