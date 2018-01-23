Union sets Air Ambulance NI appeal goal for centenary year

The Ulster Farmers’ Union was founded in 1918 and this year, is celebrating 100 years of being the voice of farmers and at the forefront of agriculture and rural issues in Northern Ireland.

To mark this historic year, the UFU has planned a number of activities to celebrate the contributions of members, recognise the achievements of the UFU, and has set an ambitious goal to raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance NI.

The January members mail-out included a leaflet about the plans for the UFU’s 100th anniversary and information about how to make a donation to the Air Ambulance NI appeal.

UFU president Barclay Bell says: “I would encourage members to please be generous and support this worthwhile charity. Air Ambulance NI provides a vital service to the rural community. It has been operating since July 2017 and already nearly half the call-outs have been to agri-related incidents. Your money will go directly to this life-saving service. You will help to save lives and improve the outcomes of people injured in farming accidents.”

Ways to show your support

Buy a calendar – Thank you to everyone who has bought a UFU centenary charity calendar. There are still some available. They cost £10 and at least £5 goes to AANI.

Make a donation – complete the donation form and return to UFU HQ. Please make cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI. Or you can make a donation online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/ulsterfarmersunion1

Have a story to share – If you have story or a memory to share about the UFU and its work over the last 100 years, contact Taryn McHenry on 02890 370 222 or taryn@ufuhq.com

Why Air Ambulance NI

Farm safety continues to be an important area of work for the Union and we have chosen to support this charity as we believe it provides a vital service to farmers and rural communities. While even one accident on a farm is too many, the availability of the air ambulance means that, when needed, emergency medical services can get to the countryside quickly. It enhances the existing road ambulance service, improving the chances for someone injured and ultimately saving lives. It is a service we all hope we never need, but it’s reassuring to know that it is there if we do.

Each emergency call-out costs around £5,500 and it costs £2 million per year to run the air ambulance service. The majority of this funding has to be raised via donations. For the service to remain operational, the public will need to get behind AANI and show its support.

To keep up to date on our activities and fundraising efforts visit www.centenary.ufuni.org