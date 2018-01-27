Update from South Tyrone group

South Tyrone Ulster Farmers’ Union Group have been busy over the past months. The Group enjoyed a very successful family fun night and steak barbecue in September.

Over 100 members and their family were treated to a bouncy castle, face painting, rodeo bull and live music at Dungannon Rugby Club. The steak barbecue was well received and members got a chance to speak to UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson.

South Tyrone members commenced their winter programme by joining East Tyrone Group for a very informative study tour of Dowth Hall Estate, Co Meath and the 550 cow dairy farm in Termonfeckin, Co Louth owned by Michael and Richard McDonald. Everyone also enjoyed their lunch in the Monasterboice Inn.

The group have been grateful to the following speakers for addressing members at recent South Tyrone monthly meetings, these being Nick Whelan, Dale Farm CEO, Wesley Aston. UFU Chief Executive, Robert Huey, NI Chief Vet and Joanne Smith, PSNI.

Thanks are extended to Paul Grimley, John Thompson & Sons Ltd, for judging the silage competition.

The Dairy section was won by Chris Gill, Caledon Estates, with Charles Keys, Clogher coming second.

The Beef section was won by Ashley and Stuart McIvor, Dungannon, with David Whittle, Eglish coming second.

The Alternative Forage Competition was won by Chris Gill, Caledon Estates. Chris Gill, Caledon Estates was also the first winner of the Robert McIlroy perpetual Cup for the best overall silage in 2017.

Robert McIlroy was a great ambassador of Northern Ireland agriculture. He was an honorary member of Ulster Farmers’ Union, in recognition for his efforts with the Ulster Farmers’ Union at group and executive level over many decades.

Robert sadly died in 2017 and the group wanted to acknowledge his contribution within the group. Robert’s son William presented the cup to Chris Gill, Caledon Estates, at the January meeting.

If members have any queries or need to contact technical officers Hannah McCollum or Caroline Montgomery, get in touch with the office on 028 877 25973.

There are still diaries and wall planners available in the office for members to collect.