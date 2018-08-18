Update from the Arable and Horticulture committees

The Ulster Farmers’ Union Arable and Horticulture committees have been exploring and progressing their input into the recently published Northern Ireland Future Agricultural Policy Framework consultation.

This input from both the arable and horticulture sectors will help shape the UFU response to be submitted on or before the 10th October 2018.

The Water Catchment

Partnership

‘Stop and think about the water you drink – use pesticides responsibly’

The UFU are pleased to report that Working in Partnership to secure longer term solutions to on-going problems continues to be the direction of travel by The Water Catchment Partnership. The Water Catchment Partnership have been very busy over the summer months advising farmers and gardeners and promoting responsible plant protection product use:

o‘Rush solution without pollution’: Free weed-wiping trials in drinking water catchments at Glenhordial, Co Tyrone and Seagahan, Co Armagh. This involves The Water Catchment Partnership and the farming industry working together in an innovative project to help reduce levels of MCPA in watercourses. So far, the results of the trials are very promising, with reduced MCPA levels in reservoirs and very effective rush control with the weed-wiper.

o We promoted best pesticide practice at the Sustainable Soil Management Events, which were held on 31st July at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus and 2nd August at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

Over the summer we also have attended Balmoral Show, Omagh Show and Fermanagh County Show to help promote best pesticide practice and help advise farmers and gardeners.

UFU encourages farmers to attend the CAFRE-led Rush Management Events at the following venues:

l 30th August 2018 – Plumbridge Community Hall, Plumbridge, Co Tyrone.

l 7th September 2018 – Northern Counties Co-op Enterprises Ltd, 35 Garvagh Road, Swatragh.

l 14th September 2018 –Greenmount Hill Farm, 62C Glenhead Road, Glenwherry.

l 20th September 2018 – Crom Estate, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

These events will be invaluable to obtain expert advice on rush control. Sessions commence at 2pm and 6pm each date.

The Water Catchment Partnership would like to extend thanks to farmers who are participating in the weed-wiping trials and who are using plant protection Products (PPP’s) responsibly to improve water quality.

By working together, we are making a difference!