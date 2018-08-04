Winner crowned of 2018 UFU Oats Competition

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, along with Oats Competition sponsors Syngenta, is pleased to announce James McClelland of the UFU North West Derry Group as the winner of the 2018 UFU Oats Cereal Competition.

Awarded a close second place this year is Co. Down farmers, Alan & Niall Montgomery and claiming a respectable joint third place is John Dynes of UFU Ards Group and Simon Best of Armagh and Down Group.

Speaking on behalf of the 2018 judging panel Iain Johnston (CAFRE) said: “Crops across the country have been affected by the dry conditions and early ripening made judging crops more difficult than other years. While crops may be lighter because of the conditions, it was obvious that growers have taken care to manage weeds, disease and nutrition to produce some good crops, which were a pleasure to walk.”

Commenting, competition sponsor, Frank McGauran from Syngenta said: “I would like to congratulate the winner and runners up on their well maintained crops. The close run competition has reflected the high quality of crop grown here in Northern Ireland.”

On behalf of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Deputy President David Brown extended congratulations to this year’s first place winner, Mr McClelland.

He said: “The winning entry was a very impressive field and was a credit to Jonathan. I would also like to congratulate Alan & Niall Montgomery on receiving second place and to both Simon Best and John Dynes for their third place entries. Again this year all the entrants were of a high level and just goes to show the level of expertise within our cereal growers in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Brown added: “Each year we rely on our UFU members and Group Office teams to make this competition possible and once again we are grateful for their help and support. I’d also like to thank competition sponsors Syngenta for their continued support for this competition.”