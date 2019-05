These are 15 places in the UK where tolls fees are charged and how much it costs for a car to cross, according to RAC and Gov.uk. Prices correct as of 23 May. Note: Prices may vary depending on the type of vehicle and vehicle size.Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. M6 Toll - West Midlands. Motorway - M6. Vehicles are charged according to their size, which toll plaza they pass through, the time of the day and the day of the week. Car crossing charge: 5.50

2. M25 - Dartford Crossing, Essex A282 Trunk road Dartford, Essex. You cant pay at the Dartford Crossing barriers any more. You must pay the Dartford Crossing charge by midnight the day after you cross. Car crossing charge: 2.50

3. A4 - Batheaston Bridge, Bath - Somerset Car crossing charge: 70p

4. A15 - Humber Bridge, Hull Car crossing charge: 1.35

