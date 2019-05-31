UTV Life to come from Portrush tonight

UTV’s weekly magazine programme ‘UTV Life’ hit the north coast last week for filming of an Open Special to be transmitted tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm, speaking to key people involved in putting together various elements of one of the world’s best known golf tournament – The Open Championship.

Host Pamela Ballantine tees off the programme talking to Wilma Erskine, Manager/Secretary at Royal Portrush Golf Club about the preparations for the tournament at the end of the July and what it means to the Club to host this prestigious event.

Rita Fitzgerald with Robin Daly and Tom McKibbin

The Club captains Elizabeth McCartney and Robert Barry chat to Pamela, with Robert sharing that he has the honour of presenting the famous claret jug to the eventual winner.

And out on the course Pamela gets the low down from Angela Wilson, Scoring Walker Supervisor, Graeme Beatt, Course Manager, and Richard Beggs, Environment Manager, about getting the course match ready.

Reporter Rita Fitzgerald also spent time on Kerr Street Green in Portrush, where Leanne Rice, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism NI chatted to Rita about how the hospitality industry is gearing up for the influx of over 200,000 visitors over the period of the tournament. Rita also got an impromptu golf lesson from Royal Portrush’s Head Professional Gary McNeill, and then enjoyed a chat with up and coming golf star, Tom McKibbin, and Robin Daly, the son of Fred Daly who won The Open back in 1947.

He proudly showed off some of his late father’s golf memorabilia. The show comes to a musical close with local singer/songwriter Ricky Lorimer singing his latest song from the Clubhouse overlooking the course.

UTV's Pamela Ballentine with Royal Portrush Golf Club Captains Elizabeth McCartney and Robert Barry

Join Pamela for UTV Life tonight at 8pm on UTV.

The UTV Live crew.

Course manager Graeme Beatt with UTV's Pamela Ballentine