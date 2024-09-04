Despite the autumn nights feeling like they’ve arrived, your evenings in Northern Ireland need not be relegated inside as the autumn blues start to arrive.

Instead, several high-profile comedy acts are set to perform in the region before the end of 2024, from upstart comedians cutting their teeth having developed an online following through to stalwarts of the comedy circuit looking to take a moment from the mainland to visit areas such as Belfast, Newry and Derry.

Many of the shows in question also have tickets available - be it through Ticketmaster or Ticketweb, but a number of shows are starting to reach their ticketing capacity (Ben Elton - we’re looking at you), so to avoid disappointment, head on over once you’re interest in piqued to pick up a ticket.

If you’re a comedy promoter in Northern Ireland and you think we’ve missed your event, feel free to contact the writer and let them know ahead of the next time a roundup of comedy events in the area take place.

1 . Bianca Del Rio "RuPaul's Drag Race" champion Bianca Del Rio is set to bring their tour "Dead Inside" to the Ulster Hall in Belfast on September 8 2024 - and won't be one for the faint hearted. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Myra Dubois The "Siren from South Yorkshire," Myra Dubois, leaves the haunts of the county for one date in Northern Ireland, performing at The Limelight 2 in Belfast on September 12 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Carr Jimmy Carr's widespread UK tour arrives for two performances at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry, with a matinee and evening show taking place on September 13 2024. | X Photo Sales