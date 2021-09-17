Fans across Northern Ireland are buzzing, after hearing the news that Ed Sheeran will be taking to the road, for the first time since his Divide Tour in 2019.

The +-=÷x Tour, which is helpfully dubbed the Mathematics Tour, will see Ed travel to many venues across the UK, Ireland and Europe, with shows in Dublin, Belfast, London's Wembley Stadium and more.

Kicking off on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with a show in Cork, Ed Sheeran will be playing in Belfast on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Boucher Road Playing Fields. The singer last played in Belfast in 2018, to a sold out show of 40,000 and this time, it's expected to be no different!

Dates have been announced for Ed Sheeran's upcoming gig at Belfast's, Boucher Road.

Sheeran's new album, Equals, will be available to buy from Friday, October 29, 2021, giving fans plenty of time to memorise the lyrics for this upcoming gig.

Here's everything you need to know about The Mathematics Tour, including venues, dates and most importantly, how you can get tickets.

Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour dates:

April 2022

Thursday, 28, Ireland, Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 2022

Thursday, 5, Ireland, Limerick, Thomond Park

Thursday 12, UK, Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thursday 26, UK, Cardiff ,Principality Stadium

Friday 27, UK, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 2022

Friday 3, UK, Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Saturday 4, UK, Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Friday 10, UK, Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Saturday 11, UK, Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Thursday 16, UK, Glasgow, Hampden Park

Friday 17, UK, Glasgow, Hampden Park

Wednesday 29, UK, London, Wembley Stadium

Thursday 30, UK, London, Wembley Stadium

July 2022

Friday 1, UK, London, Wembley Stadium

When are tickets going on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 25, at 8am in Northern Ireland and Ireland and 9am in England, Scotland and Wales.

Important to note: there will be no pre-sale tickets available for this tour.