The first weekend of Coachella finished moments ago, and already has given music fans several highlights we can look forward to during the UK festival season.
Headlined this year by Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone, the wave of surprises throughout this year’s festival so far have been talking points for many online: Charli XCX having both Billie Eilish and Lorde on stage during her set, Bernie Sanders talking to the crowd before Clairo’s set and Machine Gun Kelly joining Three Six Mafia on stage.
That’s not even touching upon the utter cinema that was Lady Gaga’s headline set - and if that’s what she is bringing with her to The MAYHEM Ball later this year, then maybe dynamic ticket pricing was the right call.
We do it all over again this weekend, streaming live on YouTube, but take a look at some of the photos of this weekend’s festivities at Coachella 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.