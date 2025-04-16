Don't let the sudden change in weather fool you – spring is still here, and Easter is just around the corner.

This means another opportunity for families to find ways to celebrate across Northern Ireland . But what to do and where to go on a budget? Thankfully, we've found 23 activities across the region that might interest you and, more importantly, the little ones.

From dino Easter egg hunts and building bug hotels for the summer to climbing aboard steam trains for an Easter egg-spress, many of the events we've selected are either free (including those with National Trust memberships ) or have a nominal entry fee, often with the bonus of a small gift. Some events with higher costs may cover the materials needed to create the perfect Easter egg.

So, what has caught our eye across Northern Ireland for you and your family this Easter break? Read on to find out more!

1 . Castlewood Open Weekend - April 17 - April 20 2025, Castlewood Holiday Park, 14 Castlewood Rd, Ahoghill, Ballymena BT42 1NX The popular Castlewood Open Weekend returns! This is the perfect opportunity to experience the five-star Castlewood Holiday Park and discover everything it has to offer for amazing #Happystays. Meet the friendly team, explore the park's facilities, and find out about their holiday options. Plus, enjoy special kids' activities on Saturday, April 19th, with appearances from World of Owls and Bushcrafts. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Build a Bug Hotel - April 18 and April 21 2025, WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, 78 Ballydrain Rd, Comber, Newtownards BT23 6EA Get hands-on and help create a welcoming habitat for creepy crawlies at WWT Castle Espie. Learn about the importance of insects in our ecosystem and contribute to a bug-friendly environment during these special building sessions. | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Easter Steam - April 19 and April 21 2025, Whitehead Railway Museum, Castleview Rd, Whitehead, Carrickfergus BT38 9NA Experience the nostalgia of steam travel this Easter at Whitehead Railway Museum. See magnificent locomotives in action and enjoy a unique journey back in time on these special steam days. | Canva Photo Sales