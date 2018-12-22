2018 has been filled with fun for Moneyrea YFC

Members of Moneyrea YFC have had an action-packed year in 2018.

Kicking off the year was the club’s 85th anniversary dinner at which members past and present enjoyed a night of reminiscing and ‘craic’.

The highlight of the summer was the charity road run which was greatly supported by the local community with over 140 vehicles taking part and helping to raise £2,000.

These funds were split between the charities Friends of the Cancer Centre and the NI Air Ambulance.

Young people from all over the province also enjoyed the summer barbecue that was ran by the club in June.

Now with over 60 members joining the club again in September, the winter programme has been very busy.

Members have enjoyed meetings to Herron Trailers, NI Fire and Rescue Service and the Belfast Giants, and have participated in inter-club meetings with Ballymiscaw, Killinchy and Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Clubs.

It is however with sadness that the club’s honorary member John Cromie passed away only a few weeks ago. John, his wife Fiona and family greatly supported the club over the years and John’s legacy will live on with the club.

A huge thanks and a very merry Christmas to everyone who has supported Moneyrea YFC in 2018.

To celebrate the festive season the club is holding their annual Boxing Night Disco at The Auld House, Moneyrea, open to anyone over 18 with discounted entry for YFC members.