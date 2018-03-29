2018 YFCU demonstration and presentation winners announced

Wednesday, March 21st saw a number of YFCU members take to the stage at Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt to compete in the final of this year’s demonstration and presentation competition.
The competition aims to help members further develop their communication and presentation skills by delivering presentations or carrying out practical demonstrations.
It gives entrants the opportunity to choose a topic, craft or skill they are familiar with and deliver this to judges using practical aids and visual presentation equipment.
Competitors were given a maximum of 10 minutes to speak about or demonstrate a topic of their choice.
Some examples on the night included: how to use a microscope, Irish music, mine drilling and wedding planning.
YFCU would like to thank all the judges who kindly gave of their time to listen to and evaluate the diverse range of presentations.
The judges on the evening were, Linda Steele, Avril Herdman, Stephanie Fulton, Linda Davis, Jane McCollam and Karena Shaw.
After careful deliberation, the judges made their decision and the results were as follows:
12 - 14 age group
1st Samara Radcliffe- Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Mark Fuulkner, Finvoy YFC
3rd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14 - 16 age group
1st Ellie Agnew, Randalstown YFC
2nd Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC
3rd Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
16 - 18 age group
1st Rebecca Rankin, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC
18 - 21 age group
1st Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC
2nd Alan Fleming, Cappagh
3rd Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC
21 - 25 age group
1st Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
2nd Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
3rd Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
25 - 30 age group
1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC
2nd Jonathan McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC