2018 YFCU demonstration and presentation winners announced

Wednesday, March 21st saw a number of YFCU members take to the stage at Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt to compete in the final of this year’s demonstration and presentation competition.

The competition aims to help members further develop their communication and presentation skills by delivering presentations or carrying out practical demonstrations.

From left to right: Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC, third, James Speers, YFCU president, Ellie Agnew, Randalstown YFC, first, and Zara Davis, Lylehill, second

It gives entrants the opportunity to choose a topic, craft or skill they are familiar with and deliver this to judges using practical aids and visual presentation equipment.

Competitors were given a maximum of 10 minutes to speak about or demonstrate a topic of their choice.

Some examples on the night included: how to use a microscope, Irish music, mine drilling and wedding planning.

YFCU would like to thank all the judges who kindly gave of their time to listen to and evaluate the diverse range of presentations.

From left to right: Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC, second, James Speers, YFCU president, and Rebecca Rankin, Kilraughts YFC, first

The judges on the evening were, Linda Steele, Avril Herdman, Stephanie Fulton, Linda Davis, Jane McCollam and Karena Shaw.

After careful deliberation, the judges made their decision and the results were as follows:

12 - 14 age group

1st Samara Radcliffe- Annaclone and Magherally YFC

From left to right: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC, second, James Speers, YFCU president, Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC, first, Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC, third

2nd Mark Fuulkner, Finvoy YFC

3rd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC

14 - 16 age group

1st Ellie Agnew, Randalstown YFC

From left to right: Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, third, James Speers, YFCU president, Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC, first, and Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC, second

2nd Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC

3rd Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

16 - 18 age group

1st Rebecca Rankin, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC

18 - 21 age group

From left to right: Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC, first, James Speers, YFCU president, and Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC, second

1st Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC

2nd Alan Fleming, Cappagh

3rd Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC

21 - 25 age group

1st Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

2nd Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

3rd Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

25 - 30 age group

1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

2nd Jonathan McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC