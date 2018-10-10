Ahoghill YFC swings back into winter programme

Ahoghill YFC had a very busy summer with members enjoying the full range of activities that the YFCU has to offer over the summer months.

The club kicked off the summer with success as the Boys team won the football at Ballymoney show and continued to place at the sports nights throughout the year.

Members enjoying the family and friends fun day

Congratulations also goes to Jonathan Bristow and Nicole Connor who placed at this year’s Beef and sheep stock judging heats in the Ballymena market, with Jonathan placing third and Nicole gaining fourth in the 21 -25 beef category.

Members especially enjoyed the John Bradley Challenge this year which was a Hawaiian themed hockey competition.

The club sent two teams to the Build It competition which saw members take the task of building an insect house within a time limit and testing out their creative skills.

Ahoghill YFC held their annual barbecue this year on August 11th and the club would like to thank all the past and present members who helped make this another success.

Ahoghill YFC held a family and friend’s fun day the next day, making good use of the cleaned out shed and they enjoyed a barbecue, a bouncy and of course everyone ended up soaked on the slip n’ slide!

This was a great fun filled day and one members will be doing again next year.

The summer ended and it was great to see one of othe members Andrew Chesney head away on the junior weekend, getting to meet lots of new people from all the different clubs.

The club kicked off its winter programme this year with a fun games night with ice-breaker games and of course some food.

Ahoghill YFC were delighted to be able to welcome 12 new members to the club and members hope they can see what young farmers is all about and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Ahoghill YFC’s second club meeting was entitled ‘Swing er round’ and this was a jiving and line dancing night. Members are looking forward to upcoming events such as the public speaking competition, some of older members to the annual county dinner prizegiving night and of course the exchange with Holestone YFC later in the year.

Remember it’s still not too late to join.

So, if you would like any more details please don’t be afraid to message the Facebook page or else text club secretary Rachel on 07715815065 or club leader Michael on 07933149848.