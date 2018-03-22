Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club enjoy busy few months out and about

To begin the New Year Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club chose the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service as the club’s new charity for the year.

This is such an amazing charity and Ahoghill YFC can’t wait to start raising money for it.

Members at the annual club dinner

The club’s first fundraising event will be on Saturday 7th April when the club will be holding a charity car wash.

This will be held in Ahoghill in the car park opposite the new health centre at 9am.

It would be great to see lots of people there to support this worthy charity and while you’re getting your car washed you can treat yourself to a breakfast bap and a cup of tea or coffee.

The club will also be taking part in the upcoming relay at the Belfast City Marathon in May.

Members presenting a cheque of �2000 to the Community Rescue Service Portglenone.

Two teams are taking part and raising sponsorship for the Air Ambulance.

It’s great to see lots of the members wanting to get involved in raising money for this amazing charity.

These are only the first of many events to help raise money.

As 2017 ended it was great to be able to present a massive £2,000 to the club’s chosen charity from last year, The Community Rescue Service, Portglenone.

Members taking part in the recent bowling competition in Lisburn. From left to right; Michael Patterson, Neil Armstrong, Nicole Connor, Hannah McLarnin and Michelle Petticrew.

The club were so pleased to be able to support such a local and hardworking charity and the club hope that they can raise just as much and hopefully more for this year’s charity.

In January Ahoghill YFC held their AGM to decide the office positions for the next club year commencing in April.

Thanks are extended to Peter Alexander for coming along and chairing the meeting.

The top positions were decided as followed:

New club positions after the recent AGM. Front left to right; Rachael Chesney, Michael Patterson, Peter Alexander, Rachel Gillespie and Nicole Connor. Back row left to right; Kathryn Speers, Andrew Greer, Hannah McLarnin and Michelle Petticrew.

Club leader - Michael Patterson

Assistant club leader - Andrew Greer

Secretary - Rachel Gillespie

Assistant secretary - Hannah McLarnin

Treasurer -Nicole Connor

Assistant treasurer- Michelle Petticrew

PRO - Rachael Chesney

Assistant PRO - Kathryn Speers

Thanks goes to all members holding office and committee positions from the previous year and the club wish everyone in their new roles luck for the next year.

The club would also like to thank their team of vice presidents and president for their continued support throughout the year.

A club spokesperson said: “We really do appreciate all your help.”

In November the club held their annual club dinner in The Wild Duck Inn in Portglenone and this was a great night for everyone.

Well done to everyone who received a prize and a massive thank you to Zita Blair the YFCU vice president for coming along to be the guest speaker.

As the winter programme comes to an end, Ahoghill YFC can definitely say that the club have had an enjoyable year.

A club spokesperson said: “We had many great meetings such as shooting, a trip to the pantomime, self-defence and an exchange with Gleno Valley YFC, where it was great to be along to get to know a neighbouring club.”

As the summer months begin to approach Ahoghill YFC are looking forward to the Balmoral girl’s football heats in May, the club’s sports night in June and the annual barbecue on Saturday 11th August along with all the other exciting events and competitions that will be on.