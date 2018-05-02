Andrew Patton celebrates YFCU senior member of the year title

Andrew Patton from Newtownards YFC was named the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster senior member of the year at the association’s annual general meeting and conference which took place at the Armagh City Hotel on Saturday 21st April.

The member of the year competition was sponsored by United Feeds.

Andrew Patton has been selected as the club’s senior member of the year as he is a brilliant member who always has the club’s best interests at heart.

Over the past number of years Andrew has been an active member of Newtownards YFC.

He is always on hand to help out at club events and give advice and guidance when required.

As an active member Andrew enjoys taking part in group debating, one act drama and the arts gala. Andrew has also a keen eye for detail when it comes to stock judging.

Perhaps some of his notable achievements have stemmed from the YFCU stock judging competitions.

On several occasions Andrew has topped his age category and taken home 1st place awards.

Andrew has also held the position of club secretary and county secretary as well as sitting on the YFCU executive committee, agricultural and rural committee and programmes and development committee.

It is fair to say that Andrew has made a substantial contribution to YFCU life at club, county and Northern Ireland level.

His contribution to YFCU was recognised at the AGM and conference this year as he stepped up to take the role of vice president of the Association.

In this role Andrew will continue to influence and shape YFCU life in the year ahead.

Sponsored by United Feeds, Andrew was one of six finalists for the award.

The county winners were: Co Armagh, George Porter (Mountnorris YFC), Co Down, Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC), Co Tyrone, Nicola Phair (Seskinore YFC), Co Londonderry, David Oliver (Dungiven YFC), Co Fermanagh, Dylan Thompson (Kesh YFC) and Co Antrim, Christina McCollum (Lylehill YFC).

Andrew received a commemorative plaque as well as £100 worth of vouchers for the shop of his choice, courtesy of United Feeds.