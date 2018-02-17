Ballymiscaw YFC snap top prize in photo competition

Members of the YFCU took up the challenge to capture an image that would scoop them a prize in the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual photographic competition sponsored by Emerald Isle Recycle.

The theme for this year was ‘The Old and the New’.

The second place photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Sian Hogg from Moneymore YFC

The winners were announced at the NI Quiz on Friday 2nd February at Magherafelt High School.

Judges were very impressed with the quality of photos submitted by members and based the winners on the theme as well as looking for images that told a story and showed some thought and effort as well as an understanding of the basic composition rules.

First place was awarded to Robbie Cooper from Ballymiscaw YFC.

Second place was awarded to Sian Hogg from Moneymore YFC and third place was awarded to Darren Hamill from Lisnamurrican YFC.