Bleary Young Farmers’ Club annual tractor run and family fun night

Bleary Young Farmers’ Club held their annual tractor run and family fun night on Friday, August 24th.

The tractor run was well attended by both members and the public.

Enjoying the bouncy castles

Bleary YFC would like to thank everyone who attended and all who supported the event in any way possible.

A special thank you is extended to the Richardson family for the use of their grounds and Cullen Demolition for providing toilet facilities.

The club hope everyone enjoyed themselves.

All proceeds from the event went towards the club’s chosen charity for the year PIPPS Upper Bann and Bleary YFC.

The Day family

Bleary YFC are now looking forward to starting their exciting new programme for the incoming year which begins on Friday, September 7th.

The club anticipate seeing some new faces and all will be made most welcome.

For more information, please visit the club’s Facebook page or contact 07751789901.

Upcoming events include the annual club Christmas dinner which takes place on Friday, December 7th in Bleary Farmers Hall.

Club members enjoying the tractor run

And also back by popular demand is Bleary YFC’s Bannville Bash to be held on Saturday, February 23rd 2019.

Club member Hannah Leckey on bouncy castle duty

All lined up

Stephen Richardson and Kathryn Morton

Visitors from Mountnorris YFC supporting Bleary YFC

The Mackle family in their Claas tractor