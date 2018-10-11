British Blues sell to a top price of 5,200gns at Carlisle

British Blues sold to a top of 5,200gns at the Border British Blue Clubs’ 29th annual autumn show and sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle on Friday, October 5th 2018.

Top call came for the reserve male champion, Droit Luke ET, (lot 19) a black and white, two year old son of the Dafydd D’Ochain IS SR and Droit Frisky ET flush.

He was shown by Richard J Mowbray, from Newtownstewart, Northern Ireland and was knocked down for 5,200gns to Messrs Baillie, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart.

The Male and Supreme Champion Stonebyres Murphy (lot 24) was next in the price ratings at 4,000gns. Murphy a 20 month old bull was bred and exhibited by Border Club enthusiasts Blair and Shona Comrie from Stonebyres, Lanarkshire.

Murphy is by Boherard Cantona ET and out of their homebred cow Gem ET and has calving ease figures in the top 10% of the breed and a Carcass Profitability Index of +17.

Signing the cheque was Messrs Coates from Canonbie, Dumfriesshire.

Blair and Shona also win the Border British Blue Club Trophy for the highest price animal owned by a member of the Border Club.

Also hitting the high spots was the fourth prize winning bull also from Blair and Shona Comrie.

Stonebyres Maverick,(lot 23) a 20 month old bull by Manchester Du Bois Remont and out of Tamhorn Goodtimegirl ET.

With a Carcass Profitability Index of +20 and Eye Muscle area in the top 1% of the breed, Maverick found his new home with Messrs Noble, West Linton, Peebles at 3,600gns

Judge for the day, Dean Saunders (Maidenlands Herd) put up as his female champion and winner of the Wilodge Perpetual Shield for the best animal opposite sex to the champion, Tanat Midnight ET, (lot 26) a January 2017 daughter of the Tenace De La Praule SR and Boomer Jadore ET flush.

She was bred and exhibited by Wyn Jones, from Oswestry. Midnight was knocked down for 3,000gns to Messrs Falkingham, Goole, East Yorkshire.

Also on 3,000gns was Homilton Mona ET, (lot 29) out of a Colos Van Daisel IS and Cromwell Fuchsia ET flush, she was bred and exhibited by Roly Carr, Capheaton.

She was knocked down to Messrs Dodd, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire.

Averages

5 bulls, £3,822.00

2 females, £3,150.00

1 recipient with embryo Calf, £2,730.00

Leading Prices

Bulls

Richard J Mowbray’s Lot 19 Droit Luke ET 5,200gns to Messrs Baillie, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire.

Second prize bull and reserve male champion

Blair and Shona Comrie’s Lot 24 Stonebyres Murphy 4,000gns to Messrs Coates, Canonbie, Dumfriesshire.

First prize bull, male and supreme champion

Blair and Shona Comrie’s Lot 23 Stonebyres Maverick 3,600gns to Messrs Noble, West Linton, Peeblesshire. 4th prize bull

Mrs J E Twentyman’s Lot 18 Osborne Leonardo 3,200gns to Messrs Clayton, Wetherby, West Yorkshire third prize bull

Females

Wyn Jones’ Lot 26 Tanat Midnight ET 3,000gns to Messrs Falkingham, Goole, East Yorkshire.

First prize female, female champion and reserve supreme champion

Roly Carr’s Lot 29 Homilton Mona ET 3,000gns to Messrs Dodds, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire

Recipient with embryo calf at foot

W R and W W Jones’ Lot 31 2,600gns to Messrs Brown, Pickering, North Yorkshire