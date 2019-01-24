Busy start to new year for Ahoghill YFC

Only a few weeks into the new year and it’s already been a busy and successful start for Ahoghill YFC.
The club kicked off the second half of their winter programme with their AGM and they would like to send a big thanks to Melissa Sloan for coming along and chairing the meeting.
The main positions elected for the 2019/20 year were as follows:
President - Fiona Speers
Vice presidents - Ian Small, David Gillespie, Linda Petticrew, Heather Gillespie, Robert Dick, Thomas Marshall, Richard Hood, David Hood, Alan McWhirter, Samuel Watson, Elizabeth Watson, Hilary McBride and Stuart Gillespie.
Club leader - Rachel Gillespie
Assistant club leader - Stephen Speers
Secretary - Kathryn Speers
Assistant secretary - Rachael Chesney
Treasurer: Michelle Petticrew
Assistant treasurer - Stuart Petticrew
PRO: Rebecca Speers
Assistant PRO - Catherine Chesney
County representative - Michael Patterson
Trustees – Hugh Kernohan, William Hood, Robert Dick and John Junkin.
Thanks goes to all the current office bearers for all their hard work during their time in office over the past year, and congratulations to those who have been newly elected.
The club held their annual club dinner on Friday, January 11th at the Wild Duck Inn in Portglenone.
As usual a fantastic meal was had and the club would like to thank the staff for kindly hosting them each year and for their excellent service.
The club were delighted to welcome YFCU vice-president William Beattie as the guest speaker for the evening and hope that William had a great evening.
Congratulations go to the many members who received a proficiency certificate.
All the awards presented clearly reflect the commitment and involvement of the Ahoghill YFC members in all the different events and competitions.
Well done to those members who received cups for their strong performances in the different events throughout the year.
These were awarded to the following:
The Yvonne Reid proficiency cup for the most proficiencies: Lydia Gillespie
Junior public speaking shield: Andrew Chesney
The Clarke Perpetual Challenge Cup for senior public speaking: Rachel Gillespie
The James Kernohan Cup for junior floral art: Emily Harkness
The Wilsons Feed Limited Cup for senior floral art: Lucy Hurrell
The Campbell Cup for Junior Ulster Young Farmer: Lydia Gillespie and Jodie Wylie
The Nelson Alexander Tractor Shield for Senior Ulster Young Farmer: Rachel Gillespie
The H Colvin and Son Perpetual Cup for junior dairy judging: Lydia Gillespie
The McWhirter Cup for best beef area judging: Jonathan Bristow, Michelle Petticrew and Nicole Connor
The Hugh Cameron Cup for junior sheep judging: Lydia Gillespie
The Thompson Farm Feeds Cup for senior sheep judging: Thomas Logan
The William McCord Cup for boys tractor handling: Thomas Logan
The BRS Cars Cup for girls tractor handling: Rachel Gillespie
The Robert Gault Cup for best senior male: Michael Patterson and Jonathan Bristow
The William Hood Cup for best junior male: Andrew Chesney
The John McElderry Cup for best senior female: Rachel Gillespie
The Robert Dick Cup for best junior female: Lydia Gillespie
The Stevensons and Co Cup for best new member: Thomas Logan
The Issac Andrews and Sons Limited Perpetual Cup for senior dairy judging: Stephen Speers
The David Clarke Perpetual Cup for Best Dairy Area Judging: Rachel Gillespie
Junior Homemaker Shield: Jodie Wylie
Senior Homemaker Shield: Jonathan Bristow
The Robert Morton Early Riser Challenge Cup for silage assessment: Stephen Speers
The George Kerr Cup for junior beef judging: Lydia Gillespie
The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for senior beef judging: Jonathan Bristow, Michelle Petticrew and Nicole Connor