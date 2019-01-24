Busy start to new year for Ahoghill YFC

Only a few weeks into the new year and it’s already been a busy and successful start for Ahoghill YFC.

The club kicked off the second half of their winter programme with their AGM and they would like to send a big thanks to Melissa Sloan for coming along and chairing the meeting.

Michelle Petticrew, Ruth Dick, Rachel Gillespie, Kathryn Speers and Nicole Connor

The main positions elected for the 2019/20 year were as follows:

President - Fiona Speers

Vice presidents - Ian Small, David Gillespie, Linda Petticrew, Heather Gillespie, Robert Dick, Thomas Marshall, Richard Hood, David Hood, Alan McWhirter, Samuel Watson, Elizabeth Watson, Hilary McBride and Stuart Gillespie.

Club leader - Rachel Gillespie

Jacqueline Gillespie, Rebecca Harkness, Ellie O'Meivena, Lucy Gillespie and Yasmin Carley

Assistant club leader - Stephen Speers

Secretary - Kathryn Speers

Assistant secretary - Rachael Chesney

Treasurer: Michelle Petticrew

William Beattie presenting Michael Patterson and Jonathan Bristow with The Robert Gault Cup for best senior male

Assistant treasurer - Stuart Petticrew

PRO: Rebecca Speers

Assistant PRO - Catherine Chesney

County representative - Michael Patterson

Trustees – Hugh Kernohan, William Hood, Robert Dick and John Junkin.

Thanks goes to all the current office bearers for all their hard work during their time in office over the past year, and congratulations to those who have been newly elected.

The club held their annual club dinner on Friday, January 11th at the Wild Duck Inn in Portglenone.

As usual a fantastic meal was had and the club would like to thank the staff for kindly hosting them each year and for their excellent service.

The club were delighted to welcome YFCU vice-president William Beattie as the guest speaker for the evening and hope that William had a great evening.

Congratulations go to the many members who received a proficiency certificate.

Jodie Wylie, Lydia Gillespie and Catherine Chesney

All the awards presented clearly reflect the commitment and involvement of the Ahoghill YFC members in all the different events and competitions.

Well done to those members who received cups for their strong performances in the different events throughout the year.

These were awarded to the following:

The Yvonne Reid proficiency cup for the most proficiencies: Lydia Gillespie

Junior public speaking shield: Andrew Chesney

The Clarke Perpetual Challenge Cup for senior public speaking: Rachel Gillespie

The James Kernohan Cup for junior floral art: Emily Harkness

The Wilsons Feed Limited Cup for senior floral art: Lucy Hurrell

The Campbell Cup for Junior Ulster Young Farmer: Lydia Gillespie and Jodie Wylie

The Nelson Alexander Tractor Shield for Senior Ulster Young Farmer: Rachel Gillespie

The H Colvin and Son Perpetual Cup for junior dairy judging: Lydia Gillespie

The McWhirter Cup for best beef area judging: Jonathan Bristow, Michelle Petticrew and Nicole Connor

The Hugh Cameron Cup for junior sheep judging: Lydia Gillespie

The Thompson Farm Feeds Cup for senior sheep judging: Thomas Logan

The William McCord Cup for boys tractor handling: Thomas Logan

The BRS Cars Cup for girls tractor handling: Rachel Gillespie

The Robert Gault Cup for best senior male: Michael Patterson and Jonathan Bristow

The William Hood Cup for best junior male: Andrew Chesney

The John McElderry Cup for best senior female: Rachel Gillespie

The Robert Dick Cup for best junior female: Lydia Gillespie

The Stevensons and Co Cup for best new member: Thomas Logan

The Issac Andrews and Sons Limited Perpetual Cup for senior dairy judging: Stephen Speers

The David Clarke Perpetual Cup for Best Dairy Area Judging: Rachel Gillespie

Junior Homemaker Shield: Jodie Wylie

Senior Homemaker Shield: Jonathan Bristow

The Robert Morton Early Riser Challenge Cup for silage assessment: Stephen Speers

The George Kerr Cup for junior beef judging: Lydia Gillespie

The Boyd and Kernohan Cup for senior beef judging: Jonathan Bristow, Michelle Petticrew and Nicole Connor

