Busy start to new year for Holestone Young Farmers’

It’s been a busy few months for Holestone YFC, full of club meetings, competitions and club community events.

In December Holestone YFC members joined up once again with Lylehill YFC to take part in the annual YFCU choir festival.

Lylehill and Holestone members performing at the choir festival

Although ‘Lylestone’ were not placed on the night, members enjoyed participating in the competition once again and thanks must go to Gillian Wallace for accompanying and training the choir.

December also saw the club host their annual carol service for family and friends to enjoy as well as begin their festive celebrations with.

The night consisted of readings and choir pieces performed by club members before finishing off with some festive treats including mince pies.

Thanks must go to Susan Bates for accompanying the choir on the evening.

New club officials pictured at the club AGM

The club continued a month of community involvement by hosting their annual kids Christmas party, where they entertained some of their littlest future members with festive games, music and of course a visit from Santa.

January saw the annual club AGM which involved the election of new officials and a thank you to all outgoing committee members for their hard work and playing a part in the club’s successful past year.

The new committee is as follows:

President - Heather Patterson

Club leader - James Robson

Secretary - Laura Patterson

Assistant secretary - Aimee McKillen

Treasurer/grants co-ordinator - Stephen Hamilton

Assistant treasurer - David Cargill

PRO - Zara Stirling

Assistant PRO - Nyah Marshall

Stockjudging organisers - Jessica McConnell and Lowry McCollum

Catering supervisors - Robyn Marshall, Robyn McConnell and Zara Jones

Sports organisers - Craig Robson, Ashley McConnell and Adam Elliott

County council representative/ NFU representative - James Robson

Bus co-ordinators - Laura Robson and Julie Knipe

Additional committee - Melanie McClean, Daniel Marshall and Matthew Christie

The New Year has also involved many fun and interesting meetings in the club’s programme including a tour of Greenmount dairy unit, a trip to Dundonald Ice Bowl, a game of bubble football and an informative talk from NEXUS surrounding the important issue of online safety.

The club has also achieved success in many competitions at county level.

In the demonstration and presentation competition, Laura Patterson was placed second in the 18-21 age group.

Furthermore, in the Co Antrim efficiency competition, Laura Patterson was awarded second most efficient secretary and the club were awarded second most efficient club in Co Antrim.

Club members are now looking forward to an even busier few months ahead.

Next up is Holestone YFC’s annual parents’ and friends evening on Monday 16th April, starting at 7.30pm to which everyone is welcome.

The night will involve a report on the club’s successful past year, sketches, a choir festival performance as well as the dreaded scandal.

The evening will also include a preview performance of this year’s one act play, False Pretences, which members have been busy preparing over the past few months and will be performing as part of the annual YFCU competition.

For more information on the club contact secretary Laura Patterson on 07590227380 or club leader James on 07518927240.