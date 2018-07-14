Busy start to the summer for Bleary Young Farmers’ Club

Bleary YFC have had a busy start to summer taking part in many competitions including tug of war at Balmoral Show, the Build It competition and stock judging.

Several members made it to the Northern Ireland finals of the stock judging competition which took place in Greenmount College.

Bleary YFC member Zoe Maguire was placed second in her category for sheep stock judging.

Junior member Sarah Spence also made it to the final round of home management and competed in the finals.

Well done to Sarah for all her hard work.

On Friday, August 24th Bleary YFC will be holding their annual tractor run and family fun evening at Mullahead.

The event will begin at 5.30pm where there will be a barbecue as well as bouncy castles, face painting, games and much more fun for all the family.

Everyone is welcome at this event and all support will be greatly appreciated.

For more information, please find the club on Facebook at Bleary Young Farmers Club.

