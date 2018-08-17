Busy summer for Cappagh YFC

Cappagh YFC recently had their parents and supporters evening. It was a night of thanks to all those who helped over the past year whether it be for organising, helping with practices, making food, taking the photos and much more.

The Wednesday evening also included a large number of awards and prizes given to the wonderful members commemorating their excellent achievements throughout the year.

The Cappagh YFC tractor run

Practices and events of stock judging occurred before the summer months began with members doing well in multiple age groups.

The ‘Cowboy Builders’ made their first and only appearance at the Rosebowl and Cappagh came home victorious for the third year in a row.

Seskinore’s Annual tractor run soon flew round with a fantastic show of Cappagh YFC members turning up and being awarded ‘Best Fleet’.

All members who participated in the Balmoral Show did the club proud in the floral arranging, tractor handling and of course tug of war with the CCV (Cappagh and Clogher Valley) girls coming in second!

June was fun filled with a stock judging competition which the members all excelled at and the John Bradley Challenge which was Hawaiian Hockey was also enjoyed.

The lovely Canadian exchangee Amanda Brodhagen was hosted from June 3rd to June 10th with members showing her the sights of Tyrone and Fermanagh and what a Dairy Milk McFlurry was like (apparently, they aren’t in Canada – poor Amanda)!

The Build It competition was held just before the summer started with a team of club members taking part. Unfortunately they didn’t get through but a fantastic night that was accident free was had.

A brilliant summer is being had so far and Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club would like to invite everyone to their picture hunt on Sunday, August 19, at 2.30pm, £20 and four per team.