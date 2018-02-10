Cappagh Young Farmers gain top marks at NI Quiz

Over 180 YFCU members took part in the popular YFCU NI Quiz sponsored by Ulster Bank on Friday 2nd February at Magherafelt High School.

Cappagh YFC were crowned the winners of the quiz which consisted of general knowledge, an agri round and a picture and music round.

The Moneymore YFC team who were awarded second place at the NI Quiz, Megan Clarke, Alex Harkness, Dylan Clarke and Catherine Irvine pictured with Martin Convery, business development manager, Ulster Bank and Zita Blair, YFCU deputy president and quiz master for the evening

Cappagh YFC received the top prize of £300 for their club.

Their team was made up of Natalie Burrows, Craig Burrows, James McKay and Katie McKay.

Second place went to Moneymore YFC which was made up of Dylan Clarke, Catherine Irvine, Megan Clarke and Alex Harkness.

They were awarded £200 for their club.

The Donaghadee YFC team who were awarded third place at the NI Quiz, Philip Donaldson, Cole Hogg, Stuart Rea and Jane Kilpatrick receiving their prize of �100 from Martin Convery, business development manager, Ulster Bank and Zita Blair, YFCU deputy president and quiz master for the evening

Third place went to Donaghadee YFC which was made up of Jane Kilpatrick, Stuart Rea, Philip Donaldson and Cole Hogg. The club received £100 prize money for their club.

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster would like to take this opportunity to thank Martin Convery, Business development manager from sponsor Ulster Bank for attending and supporting the quiz, Magherafelt High School who provided the superb venue, YFCU deputy president Zita Blair for her services as quiz master on the night, William Wilson, Roberta Simmons, Martyn Blair and Bob Esler for setting the testing questions and everyone who helped with the stewarding and marking on the night.