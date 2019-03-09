Celebrating inspirational young leaders of the future

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) president, James Speers, attended an event in The Belfast Empire on Wednesday, February 27 to recognise achievements of young people in Northern Ireland.

James extended the invitation to leading members of YFCU, Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC, Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC, and Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC, all of whom received a President’s Award in 2018 for their involvement in additional activities and events offered by YFCU such as mental health, farm safety and rural crime.

James said: “I was honoured to be a guest of the Lord-Lieutenant of Belfast, Mrs Fionnuala Jay O’Boyle, and celebrate inspirational young people in Northern Ireland.

“We also got the amazing opportunity to meet and engage in conversation with HRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters who is a great ambassador for young people.”