A great morning was had by all on Saturday 8th December, at City of Derry YFC’s Big Breakfast.

The club was extremely well supported by family, friends and members of the club.

Davy Lowry and children pictured with club members Jemma Gamble and Ellen McCollum at City of Derry YFC Big Breakfast

The club would like to thank Bready Cricket Club for their facilities and also for letting the club host their first ever breakfast in their premises.

Thanks to all who donated products/goods and to all the members that helped out with setting up and preparing the food.

Total amount raised will be revealed shortly.

Ladies tucking into their breakfast

Joel Eakin and Gordon Crockett prepping food