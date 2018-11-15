City of Derry YFC gets set for the winter at Eakin Brothers

Members of City of Derry YFC travelled to Eakin Brothers Garage in Claudy on Monday, November 5th where they were given a brief history talk about Eakin Brothers from Peter Eakin.

Mechanic Allister talked to each group about the importance of a Winter Vehicle Check and how to change a tyre.

Members James Killen and Gordon Killen with Eakin's salesmen Curtis Nutt and Billy Smith

To up the game a few members competed against the clock in a change the wheel competition

Joel Eakin, salesman, and also member of City of Derry YFC showed the members the Isuzu Rally pick-up and the Eakin Brothers rally car.

Members got to look through the Eakin Brothers garage at some jeeps, vans, trailers and toy quads for children.

Thanks goes to Jack, Peter and Joel Eakin and the rest of the staff of Eakin Brothers for an informative evening and for the refreshments which were provided.

What's underneath the bonnet?

A spokesperson for the club said: “We as a club are so grateful for what they do for us and to have Eakin Brothers as one of our main sponsors. A great night was had by all.”

Emma Montgomery, Wendy Canning, Lynne Montgomery, Jocelyn Rainey and Jemma Gamble modelling Eakin Isuzu hats

Wendy Canning and Lynne Montgomery spots the City of Derry YFC logo on the jeep

Ellen McCollum and Lowry McCollum going against the clock for the change the wheel competition