City of Derry YFC host a Big Celebration

Recently, over 200 people came together at Lisahally Market, Co Londonderry, to take part in City of Derry YFC’s Stock at the Docks event.

This event was funded through a Celebrate award from the Big Lottery Fund and the club wishes to extend its thanks to the organisation for its generous support which provided fun activities for all family members as well as a delicious barbecue.

The aim of the event, was to provide an evening where the entire community, but particularly those from the local rural area could come together and celebrate the rural way of life.

As a result, the main attraction was a stockjudging event where those present had an opportunity to judge sheep, beef and dairy cattle on the basis of their production potential.

A number of trade stands were also in attendance and organisers thank those businesses who came along and added to the atmosphere of the evening.

The event finished with an auction in aid of Air Ambulance NI, where a staggering £2,250 was raised for this worthwhile charity.

The club would like to extend their thanks to those who provided prizes for auction, to Richard Beattie who provided the use of the premises and provided his services as an auctioneer for the evening, to all those who provided stock and acted as judges for the event, to all those who came along and supported the event, to the members who helped before, during and after the event, and of course to the Big Lottery Fund whose generous support made the whole event possible.