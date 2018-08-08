City of Derry YFC lend a helping hand

On Saturday, June 30, City of Derry members were kept very busy at Country Comes to City, which is one of the biggest country events held in Ebrington Square, Londonderry, from 4.30pm until 11pm.

Members helped collect tickets at the gates and went round with collection buckets.

Helping with collection of tickets are Matthew McCorkell and Jack Killen.

A great evening was had by all and even the weather stayed dry as the public jived the night away.

On Tuesday, July 10, members from the club headed back to Ebrington Square for a presentation of a donation from Country Comes to City as the club was one of the chosen charities along with the Pink Ladies Charity.

The club were privileged to have been given the opportunity to help out for the second year running.