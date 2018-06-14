City of Derry YFC parents’ and friends’ evening

On Friday, April 6th 2018, City of Derry YFC held their annual prize distribution and table quiz in the Masonic Hall, Campsie.

There was a great turnout of past, present and future members

Presentation of stockjudging cups: Russell Kelly, Matthew McCorkell, Ryan Kelly, Lynne Montgomery and Gordon Crockett

A special thanks is extended to guest speaker Mr Edward Campbell MBE, Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic for coming along to celebrate another busy and successful year for the club.

Congratulations to all the winners and to all those who have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes and for the families who provided supper to make the night a success.

Awards:

Stockjudging cups

Public speaking cups: Under 16 Aoife Campbell and over 16 Jemma Gamble

12-14 Robert Craig Cup: Russell Kelly

14-16 with W M Thompson Cup: Matthew McCorkell

16-18 with W M Thompson Cup: Ryan Kelly

18-21 with W M Thompson Cup: Lynne Montgomery

Guest speaker Mr Edward Campbell MBE Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic and wife Mrs Dorothy Campbell with Lynne Montgomery, club secretary, at the parents' and friends' evening

21- 25 with W and J Chambers Cup: Gordon Crockett

Under 16 public speaking, E Lusby Cup: Aoife Campbell

Over 16 public speaking, Messrs Bond Cup: Lynne Montgomery

Homemaker Cup: Aoife Campbell

Silver Tray: Emma Montgomery

Ulster Young Farmer Competition

Under 18 - Ryan Kelly

Over 18 - Gordon Crockett

Floral Art Cup: Anna Hamilton

Most promising new member: Aoife Campbell

Junior members of the club left to right: Blair Killen, Craig Foster, Tom McCorkell, Adam Foster and Russell Kelly

Senior club member of the year, Hamilton Shield: Jemma Gamble

Junior club member of the year, Sammy Wilson Cup: Ryan Kelly

Best actor (Anne Montgomery Shield): Lynne Montgomery

Best attendance: Gordon Crockett, Jemma Gamble, Russell Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Cameron Nutt, Blair Killen, Craig Foster, Adam Foster, Mervyn Magee, Emma Montgomery, Lynne Montgomery and Ellen McCollum

Most competitions, Diane Smyth Cup: Lynne and Emma Montgomery

City of Derry YFC have had a very successful and enjoyable 2017/2018 which could not have been done without the dedication of their members.

The club would like to thank their members, families and sponsors for their support throughout the year.

The new committee has now taken on their new roles and are as follows:

President: David Devine (Junior)

Club leader: Gordon Crockett

Assistant club leader: Cameron Nutt

Club secretary: Lynne Montgomery

Assistant club secretary: Emma Montgomery

Club treasurer: Ellen McCollum

Assistant club treasurer: Scott Montgomery

Club PRO: Emma Montgomery

Assistant PRO: Jemma Gamble

The club look forward to all the sports nights,stock judging, agricultural shows and summer barbecues.

Great support and competitiveness from family and friends at the club parents' and friends' evening

The Crockett family circle

Club members Jack Gamble and Matthew McCorkell wearing the new club shirts sponsored by Eakin Brothers and Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic