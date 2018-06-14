City of Derry YFC parents’ and friends’ evening

On Friday, April 6th 2018, City of Derry YFC held their annual prize distribution and table quiz in the Masonic Hall, Campsie.
There was a great turnout of past, present and future members
A special thanks is extended to guest speaker Mr Edward Campbell MBE, Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic for coming along to celebrate another busy and successful year for the club.
Congratulations to all the winners and to all those who have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes and for the families who provided supper to make the night a success.
Awards:
Stockjudging cups
12-14 Robert Craig Cup: Russell Kelly
14-16 with W M Thompson Cup: Matthew McCorkell
16-18 with W M Thompson Cup: Ryan Kelly
18-21 with W M Thompson Cup: Lynne Montgomery
21- 25 with W and J Chambers Cup: Gordon Crockett
Under 16 public speaking, E Lusby Cup: Aoife Campbell
Over 16 public speaking, Messrs Bond Cup: Lynne Montgomery
Homemaker Cup: Aoife Campbell
Silver Tray: Emma Montgomery
Ulster Young Farmer Competition
Under 18 - Ryan Kelly
Over 18 - Gordon Crockett
Floral Art Cup: Anna Hamilton
Most promising new member: Aoife Campbell
Senior club member of the year, Hamilton Shield: Jemma Gamble
Junior club member of the year, Sammy Wilson Cup: Ryan Kelly
Best actor (Anne Montgomery Shield): Lynne Montgomery
Best attendance: Gordon Crockett, Jemma Gamble, Russell Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Cameron Nutt, Blair Killen, Craig Foster, Adam Foster, Mervyn Magee, Emma Montgomery, Lynne Montgomery and Ellen McCollum
Most competitions, Diane Smyth Cup: Lynne and Emma Montgomery
City of Derry YFC have had a very successful and enjoyable 2017/2018 which could not have been done without the dedication of their members.
The club would like to thank their members, families and sponsors for their support throughout the year.
The new committee has now taken on their new roles and are as follows:
President: David Devine (Junior)
Club leader: Gordon Crockett
Assistant club leader: Cameron Nutt
Club secretary: Lynne Montgomery
Assistant club secretary: Emma Montgomery
Club treasurer: Ellen McCollum
Assistant club treasurer: Scott Montgomery
Club PRO: Emma Montgomery
Assistant PRO: Jemma Gamble
The club look forward to all the sports nights,stock judging, agricultural shows and summer barbecues.