City of Derry YFC take Build It title for second consecutive year

The final of the 2018 Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Build It competition, supported by Grassroots Challenge, took place at Castlewellan Show on Saturday, July 14th.

For the final, teams were challenged to build an owl box.

City of Derry YFC were awarded first place in the competition.

Second place was awarded to Trillick and District YFC and Rathfriland YFC were awarded third place.

Richard Harrison was judge of the final, and YFCU would like to thank him for his time.

The finalists were judged on the structural strength of the owl box, their craftsmanship/team work, the ability of the owl box to fit the purpose and the ability to use all the materials provided.

Finally the owl boxes were judged on their uniqueness and imaginative design.

Andrew Gracey from Grassroots Challenge said: “Big congratulations to City of Derry YFC on winning this year’s Build It competition.

“Grassroots Challenge is delighted to have provided the materials for this competition.

“There was lots of fun had while teams were creating their barn owl boxes at Castlewellan Show.

“It was great to see each of the teams getting so involved in the task which brought their creativity to life.

“The barn owl is an iconic bird and Ulster Wildlife do a good deal of work to help protect the species.

“To help with the barn owl project two YFCU teams donated their finished barn owl boxes to the Ulster Wildlife initiative.”

The association wish to thank Castlewellan Show for hosting the final of the Build It competition.