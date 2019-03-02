City of Derry YFC take on the Grassroots Challenge

On Monday, February 11 Ulster Wildlife visited Lisneal College and brought a barn owl and hedgehog with them to show them to members of City of Derry YFC.

Members got the opportunity to hold and feel these animals.

Many hands make great work

Orlagh from Ulster Wildlife gave members an interesting presentation on wildlife and their habitats.

Members also played a few games and some members were very competitive.

City of Derry YFC is currently growing towards their Bronze Eco Club.

Keep an eye out on their Facebook page ‘City of Derry YFC’ to see what’s coming next.

Adam Foster, Craig Foster, Matthew McLucas and Harry White with their finished bug house hotel

James Killen and Ben Christie getting into the swing of things with their bug house hotel

Members listening to Orlagh's presentation

Blair Killen taking charge of building his teams hug house

Members enjoying a few games organised by Orlagh from Ulster Wildlife/Grassroots