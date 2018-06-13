Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging results

The Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 5th at Ballymena Mart.

The judges were Rodney Arbuckle, David Millar, Desmond Fulton, Stuart Mills, Thomas Moorhead, Carl McCarragher, Gary Watson, Michael Graham, Jane McCollam and Stephen McCollam.

Katie Finlay, Ben King, Ben Millar, Trevor Carson and Alexander Carson from Glarryford YFC

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Ballymena Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Connor McNeill who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.

The results are as follows:

Members eyeing up the stock

Beef results

12 - 14 age group

1st Craig Robson, Holestone YFC

2nd James Wallace, Lylehill YFC

Stephanie McCollum from Lylehill YFC giving her reasoning

3rd Jacob McAuley, Holestone YFC

4th Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

14 - 16 age group

1st Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC members Natasha Adams and Claire Adams preparing to give their reasoning

2nd Jessica McConnell, Holestone YFC

3rd Ben Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC

16 - 18 age group

1st Jessica McCullough, Crumlin YFC

2nd Robert James Currie, Straid YFC

Ahoghill YFC members Rachel Gillespie, Michelle Petticrew, Kathryn Speers and Rachael Chesney

3rd Tie - Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC, and Jonny McCammond, Lylehill YFC

18 - 21 age group

1st Gail McCullough, Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC

3rd Mark McConnell, Straid YFC

4th Tie – Amy King, Glarryford YFC, and Steven Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC

3rd Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC

4th Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC

25 – 30 age group

1st Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC

2nd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC

3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

4th Catherine Armstrong, Glarryford YFC

Sheep results

12 - 14 age group

1st Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Andrew Miller, Kells + Connor YFC

3rd Niamh Rogers, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Alexander Hugh Carson, Glarryford YFC

14 – 16 age group

1st Robbie McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC

4th James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

16 – 18 age group

1st Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC

2nd James Fullerton, Kells and Connor YFC

3rd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

4th David Moore, Holestone YFC

18 – 21 age group

1st James Robson, Holestone YFC

2nd Ross McCormick, Moycraig YFC

3rd Emma Heron, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Mark McConnell, Straid YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC

2nd Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC

3rd Niall McCracken, Moycraig YFC

4th Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC

25 – 30 age Group

1st William Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC

3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

4th Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC

Matthew Moorhead from Lisnamurrican YFC preparing the barbecue

Randalstown YFC and Glarryford YFC's Jack McCarroll, Jill McCaughern, Jack Johnston and Cathy Reid

David Hodges from Moycraig YFC