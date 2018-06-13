Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging results

The Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 5th at Ballymena Mart.
The judges were Rodney Arbuckle, David Millar, Desmond Fulton, Stuart Mills, Thomas Moorhead, Carl McCarragher, Gary Watson, Michael Graham, Jane McCollam and Stephen McCollam.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Ballymena Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Connor McNeill who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.
The results are as follows:
Beef results
12 - 14 age group
1st Craig Robson, Holestone YFC
2nd James Wallace, Lylehill YFC
3rd Jacob McAuley, Holestone YFC
4th Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
14 - 16 age group
1st Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC
2nd Jessica McConnell, Holestone YFC
3rd Ben Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC
16 - 18 age group
1st Jessica McCullough, Crumlin YFC
2nd Robert James Currie, Straid YFC
3rd Tie - Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC, and Jonny McCammond, Lylehill YFC
18 - 21 age group
1st Gail McCullough, Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC
3rd Mark McConnell, Straid YFC
4th Tie – Amy King, Glarryford YFC, and Steven Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC
3rd Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC
4th Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC
25 – 30 age group
1st Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC
2nd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC
3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
4th Catherine Armstrong, Glarryford YFC
Sheep results
12 - 14 age group
1st Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Andrew Miller, Kells + Connor YFC
3rd Niamh Rogers, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Alexander Hugh Carson, Glarryford YFC
14 – 16 age group
1st Robbie McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC
4th James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
16 – 18 age group
1st Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC
2nd James Fullerton, Kells and Connor YFC
3rd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
4th David Moore, Holestone YFC
18 – 21 age group
1st James Robson, Holestone YFC
2nd Ross McCormick, Moycraig YFC
3rd Emma Heron, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Mark McConnell, Straid YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC
2nd Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC
3rd Niall McCracken, Moycraig YFC
4th Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC
25 – 30 age Group
1st William Beattie, Finvoy YFC
2nd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC
3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
4th Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC