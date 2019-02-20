Co Antrim YFC Big Night

On Saturday, February 2 eight teams from across the county headed to Tullyglass Hotel to take on this year’s County Big Night Challenge, The Pubtathalon.

Unlike a pentathlon, the Pubtathalon consisted of five pub-related challenges to be completed in the quickest time.

Glarryford YFC in action

Each team of five from Finvoy YFC, Glarryford YFC (1 and 2), Kilraughts YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Moycraig YFC, Randalstown YFC and Straid YFC had to go head to head in the five challenges of cracker eating, push ups, a broom spin, cycling and finishing off a pint to complete their Pubtathalon.

After three rounds the final came down to a battle between Finvoy YFC and Glarryford YFC 2.

Tensions were running high and the pressure was on but it was Finvoy YFC who came out on top to be crowned the 2019 Co Antrim Big Night champions.