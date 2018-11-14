On Thursday, November 1st junior and senior teams from across Co Antrim took part in the annual Co Antrim YFC quiz night, where creativity seemed to be the name of the game.

Ballymoney Rugby Club held over 20 teams of five competing for the coveted titles of quiz masters.

Gleno Valley YFC juniors

The county would like to thank Alan Boyd and Colin Smith for all their hard work putting the quiz together and keeping the teams all right on the night.

In the junior section Randalstown YFC were crowned junior quiz masters gaining first place with two Kilraughts YFC teams gaining both second and third.

Glarryford YFC were named senior quiz masters, with Kilraughts YFC taking second place and Gleno Valley YFC gaining third.

A great night was had by all and details on Co Antrim YFC’s Big Night 2019 will soon be announced.

Kilraughts YFC juniors - second place

Gleno Valley YFC seniors - thirrd place

