Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging results

The Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Monday, June 11th at Markethill Mart.

The judges were Drew Cowan, Brian Cromie, John Warnock, Philip Reid and Stuart Mills.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Markethill Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to event sponsor Ulster Bank.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, June 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.

The results are as follows:

Beef results:

12-14 age group

1st Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC

2nd Kyle Holmes, Bleary YFC

3rd James Wilson, Collone YFC

4th Abbie Patton, Mountnorris, YFC

14-16 age group

1st Catherine Morton, Bleary YFC

2nd Samuel Phillips, Collone YFC

3rd Tie – Sarah Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC and Karen Walker, Collone YFC

16-18 age group

1st Abby Morton, Bleary YFC

2nd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC

3rd Jonathan Agnew, Mountnorris YFC

4th Elliott Moore, Mountnorris YFC

18-21 age group

1st Laura Halliday, Collone YFC

2nd David Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

3rd Emma Malcolmson, Bleary YFC

4th Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

21-25 age group

1st Brooks Allen, Collone YFC

2nd Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC

3rd Christopher Cullen, Bleary YFC

4th Sonia Mills, Collone YFC

25-30 age group

1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC

2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC

Sheep results:

12-14 age group

1st James Wilson, Collone YFC

2nd Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC

3rd Kyle McCullough, Mountnorris YFC

4th Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

14-16 age group

1st Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC

2nd Emma Waddell, Mountnorris YFC

3rd Catherine Morton, Bleary YFC

4th Nathan Nesbitt, Newtownhamilton YFC

16-18 age group

1st Elliott Moore, Mountnorris YFC

2nd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC

3rd Abby Morton, Bleary YFC

4th Jonathan Agnew, Mountnorris YFC

18-21 age group

1st Laura Halliday, Collone YFC

2nd David Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

3rd Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

4th Emma Malcomson, Bleary YFC

21-25 age group

1st Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC

2nd Christopher Cullen, Bleary YFC

3rd Brooks Allen, Collone YFC

4th Sonia Mills, Collone YFC

25-30 age group

1st Joseph Black, Collone YFC

2nd Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC