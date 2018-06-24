Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging results

The Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Monday, June 11th at Markethill Mart.
The judges were Drew Cowan, Brian Cromie, John Warnock, Philip Reid and Stuart Mills.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Markethill Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to event sponsor Ulster Bank.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, June 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.
The results are as follows:
Beef results:
12-14 age group
1st Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC
2nd Kyle Holmes, Bleary YFC
3rd James Wilson, Collone YFC
4th Abbie Patton, Mountnorris, YFC
14-16 age group
1st Catherine Morton, Bleary YFC
2nd Samuel Phillips, Collone YFC
3rd Tie – Sarah Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC and Karen Walker, Collone YFC
16-18 age group
1st Abby Morton, Bleary YFC
2nd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC
3rd Jonathan Agnew, Mountnorris YFC
4th Elliott Moore, Mountnorris YFC
18-21 age group
1st Laura Halliday, Collone YFC
2nd David Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
3rd Emma Malcolmson, Bleary YFC
4th Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
21-25 age group
1st Brooks Allen, Collone YFC
2nd Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC
3rd Christopher Cullen, Bleary YFC
4th Sonia Mills, Collone YFC
25-30 age group
1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC
2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC
Sheep results:
12-14 age group
1st James Wilson, Collone YFC
2nd Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC
3rd Kyle McCullough, Mountnorris YFC
4th Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
14-16 age group
1st Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC
2nd Emma Waddell, Mountnorris YFC
3rd Catherine Morton, Bleary YFC
4th Nathan Nesbitt, Newtownhamilton YFC
16-18 age group
1st Elliott Moore, Mountnorris YFC
2nd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC
3rd Abby Morton, Bleary YFC
4th Jonathan Agnew, Mountnorris YFC
18-21 age group
1st Laura Halliday, Collone YFC
2nd David Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
3rd Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
4th Emma Malcomson, Bleary YFC
21-25 age group
1st Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC
2nd Christopher Cullen, Bleary YFC
3rd Brooks Allen, Collone YFC
4th Sonia Mills, Collone YFC
25-30 age group
1st Joseph Black, Collone YFC
2nd Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC