Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heat results

The Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Thursday, June 14th at Downpatrick Mart.

The judges were John Logan, George Clements, David Matthews, Tommy Lowry, David Russell, David Dodd and Ian Goudy.

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Downpatrick Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Neill Boyd who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th.

The results are as follows:

Beef results

12 - 14 age group

1st Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC

2nd Cole Hogg, Donaghadee YFC

3rd Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Paige Kennedy, Donaghadee YFC

14 – 16 age group

1st Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC

2nd Anna Clements, Spa YFC

3rd Lauren McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Matthew Connor, Spa YFC

16 – 18 age group

1st Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

2nd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

3rd Matthew Chambers, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC

18 – 21 age group

1st Emma Rogers, Spa YFC

2nd Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

3rd Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Tie – Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC and Erinn Gregg, Spa YFC

2nd David Young, Spa YFC

3rd Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC

25 – 30 age group

1st James Carlisle, Spa YFC

2nd David Dodd, Spa YFC

3rd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC

Sheep results

12 - 14 age group

1st Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Paige Kennedy, Donaghadee YFC

3rd William McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Cole Hogg, Donaghadee YFC

14 – 16 age group

1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC

2nd Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC

3rd Adam Cairns, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Liam Doyle, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

16 – 18 age group

1st Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

2nd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

3rd Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC

4th Zoe Warden, Newtownards YFC

18 – 21 age group

1st Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Richard Kennedy, Ballywalter YFC

3rd Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC

4th Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC

2nd Neil McMinn, Rathfriland YFC

3rd Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

25 – 30 age group

1st Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC

2nd Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC

3rd John Alexander Edgar, Spa YFC

4th Tie – James Carlisle, Spa YFC and David Dodd, Spa YFC