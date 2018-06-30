Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heat results

The Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Thursday, June 14th at Downpatrick Mart.
The judges were John Logan, George Clements, David Matthews, Tommy Lowry, David Russell, David Dodd and Ian Goudy.
YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Downpatrick Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Neill Boyd who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th.
The results are as follows:
Beef results
12 - 14 age group
1st Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC
2nd Cole Hogg, Donaghadee YFC
3rd Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Paige Kennedy, Donaghadee YFC
14 – 16 age group
1st Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC
2nd Anna Clements, Spa YFC
3rd Lauren McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Matthew Connor, Spa YFC
16 – 18 age group
1st Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
2nd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Matthew Chambers, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
18 – 21 age group
1st Emma Rogers, Spa YFC
2nd Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
3rd Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Tie – Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC and Erinn Gregg, Spa YFC
2nd David Young, Spa YFC
3rd Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC
25 – 30 age group
1st James Carlisle, Spa YFC
2nd David Dodd, Spa YFC
3rd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC
Sheep results
12 - 14 age group
1st Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Paige Kennedy, Donaghadee YFC
3rd William McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Cole Hogg, Donaghadee YFC
14 – 16 age group
1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC
2nd Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC
3rd Adam Cairns, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Liam Doyle, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16 – 18 age group
1st Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
2nd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
4th Zoe Warden, Newtownards YFC
18 – 21 age group
1st Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Richard Kennedy, Ballywalter YFC
3rd Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC
4th Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC
2nd Neil McMinn, Rathfriland YFC
3rd Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
25 – 30 age group
1st Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC
2nd Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC
3rd John Alexander Edgar, Spa YFC
4th Tie – James Carlisle, Spa YFC and David Dodd, Spa YFC