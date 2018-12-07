Co Down YFC annual county dinner

On Saturday, November 17th Co Down Young Farmers held their annual dinner and awards evening, at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.

It is always good to look back and reflect on the successes of the clubs in the county over the past year.

Members of Hillsbourough YFC

Guest speaker on the evening was YFCU deputy president, Mrs Zita McNaugher, with music by the talented band, Untouchables.

A huge congratulations must go to all members who picked up a prize on the night at both county and Northern Ireland level.

Co Down YFCU would like to thank the below list for their dedicated support and encouragement throughout the year.

They have undoubtedly been fundamental in the county’s success and we trust that all members within Co Down will make a special effort to return their kind generosity.

Members of Newtownards YFC

To sponsors, of the county magazine County Carry On, competitions and events.

To judges, for their time and effort put in at competitions.

To those who have offered use of facilities or equipment.

A special thanks must also go to Farmview Dairies for their continued support with the Pinta Princess Competition which was awarded to Alana Dickson of Moneyrea YFC on the night.

Members of Rathfriland YC

Co Down YFCU would like to thank the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel for the use of their facilities and for their excellent hospitality and warm and friendly welcome. Their co-operation really helped the night go smoothly.

Thanks must also go to the county committee for all their hard work in leading up to the annual dinner and to those who helped in anyway possible. Without them, the Co Dinner would not have happened

On the night the following awards were presented.

Congratulations again to all prize winners

Members of Spa YFC

SWIMMING GALA

Under 18 female - Louise McAnea, Killinchy YFC

Under 18 male - Jack McCready, Rathfriland YFC

Over 18 female - Emma McAnea, Killinchy YFC

FLORAL ART

12-14 - Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC

Members of Ballywalter YFC

14-16 - Rebecca McCracken, Newtownards YFC

16-18 - Connor Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 - Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC

21-25 - Rosalyn Magee, Spa YFC

25-3 - Janet Broome, Spa YFC

PUBLIC SPEAKING

12-14

Lois Ginnift, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

14-16

Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC

16-18(P)

Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC

16-18 (I)

Alex Clelland, Spa YFC

18-21 (P)

Ewan Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

18-21 (I)

Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

21-25 (P)

Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

21-25 (I)

Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

25-30 (P)

Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

25-30 (I)

Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

GROUP DEBATING

12-14

Annaclone and Magherally YFC - Samara Radcliff, Lois Ginniff and Scott McKee

14-16

Newtownards YFC - Rebecca McCracken, Rachel McCormick and Erin Warden

16-18

Ballywalter YFC - Megan Roberts, Erin Hiles and Hannah Miskimmin

18-21

Newtownards YFC - Georgie Young, Joanne Rankin and Josh Robinson

21-25

Donaghadee YFC - Philip Donaldson, Alan Russell and Hayley-Rae Hopkins

25-30

Newtownards YFC - Andrew Patton, Joy Dalzell and Heather Martin

ULSTER YOUNG FARMER

Junior - Ellie Thompson, Ballywalter YFC, Ewan McCracken, Ballymiscaw YFC and James O’Rourke, Artana YFC

Senior - Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

HOME MANAGEMENT

Junio - Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Senior - Rebecca Cromie, Rathfriland YFC

SILAGE ASSESMENT

12-1 - Jack McCready, Rathfriland YFC

14-1 - Ellie McCready, Rathfriland YFC

16-18 - Daniel Sherry, Hillsborough YFC

18-2 - Yasmin Erwin, Hillsborough YFC

25-30 - Robert McCory, Hillsborough YFC

SILAGE MAKING

John Porter, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

SILAGE ASSESSMENT

12-14 - Elsie Martin, Artana YFC

14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC

16-18 - Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

18-21- Joshua Moore, Artana YFC

21-25 - Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

25-30 - Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC

DAIRY CATTLE

12-1 - Issac Moore, Newtownards YFC

14-16 - Gareth Miskimmin, Ballywalter YFC

16-18 - Samuel Murray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-2 - Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC

21-2 - Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC

25-3 - Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

SHEEP

12-14 - Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC

16-18 - Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 - Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

21-25 - Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC

25-30 - Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC

BEEF

12-14 - Lucy Rogers, Spa

14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC

16-18 - Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

18-21 - Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC

21-2 - Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC

25-3 - David Dodd, Spa YFC

TUG OF WAR

Novice - Spa YFC

Advanced - Ballywalter YFC

MACHINERY HANDLING

Sam Graham and Jonathan Hayes, Killinchy YFC

FENCING

Novice - Moneyrea YFC

Advanced - Ballywalter YFC

CRAFT DEMONSTRATION PRESENTATION

Junior - Samara Radcliffe, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Senior - Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

CLUB LEADER OF THE YEAR

Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

SECRETARY OF THE YEAR

Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC

TREASURER OF THE YEAR

Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC

PRO OF THE YEAR

Andrew Sleator, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

1 ACT DRAMA

Newtownards YFC

PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPETITION

Robbie Cooper, Ballymiscaw YFC

ARTS FESTIVAL

Spa YFC

BEST JUNIOR CLUB OF THE YEAR

Annaclone and Magherally YFC

BEST SENIOR CLUB OF THE YEAR

Spa YFC

PINTA PRINCESS

Alana Dickson, Moneyrea YFC

A spokesperson concluded: “Finally, we would like to thank you, the members of Co Down Young Farmers. Without you, none of the events and competitions would be worthwhile.”

Next up within the Co Down Young Farmers is an event to be held on January 19th 2019 in the Crown Plaza, Shaw’s Bridge. More information to follow, check out the Co Down YFC Facebook page for regular updates.