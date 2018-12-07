Co Down YFC annual county dinner

On Saturday, November 17th Co Down Young Farmers held their annual dinner and awards evening, at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.
It is always good to look back and reflect on the successes of the clubs in the county over the past year.
Guest speaker on the evening was YFCU deputy president, Mrs Zita McNaugher, with music by the talented band, Untouchables.
A huge congratulations must go to all members who picked up a prize on the night at both county and Northern Ireland level.
Co Down YFCU would like to thank the below list for their dedicated support and encouragement throughout the year.
They have undoubtedly been fundamental in the county’s success and we trust that all members within Co Down will make a special effort to return their kind generosity.
To sponsors, of the county magazine County Carry On, competitions and events.
To judges, for their time and effort put in at competitions.
To those who have offered use of facilities or equipment.
A special thanks must also go to Farmview Dairies for their continued support with the Pinta Princess Competition which was awarded to Alana Dickson of Moneyrea YFC on the night.
Co Down YFCU would like to thank the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel for the use of their facilities and for their excellent hospitality and warm and friendly welcome. Their co-operation really helped the night go smoothly.
Thanks must also go to the county committee for all their hard work in leading up to the annual dinner and to those who helped in anyway possible. Without them, the Co Dinner would not have happened
On the night the following awards were presented.
Congratulations again to all prize winners
SWIMMING GALA
Under 18 female - Louise McAnea, Killinchy YFC
Under 18 male - Jack McCready, Rathfriland YFC
Over 18 female - Emma McAnea, Killinchy YFC
FLORAL ART
12-14 - Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC
14-16 - Rebecca McCracken, Newtownards YFC
16-18 - Connor Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 - Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC
21-25 - Rosalyn Magee, Spa YFC
25-3 - Janet Broome, Spa YFC
PUBLIC SPEAKING
12-14
Lois Ginnift, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
14-16
Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC
16-18(P)
Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
16-18 (I)
Alex Clelland, Spa YFC
18-21 (P)
Ewan Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
18-21 (I)
Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
21-25 (P)
Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
21-25 (I)
Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
25-30 (P)
Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
25-30 (I)
Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
GROUP DEBATING
12-14
Annaclone and Magherally YFC - Samara Radcliff, Lois Ginniff and Scott McKee
14-16
Newtownards YFC - Rebecca McCracken, Rachel McCormick and Erin Warden
16-18
Ballywalter YFC - Megan Roberts, Erin Hiles and Hannah Miskimmin
18-21
Newtownards YFC - Georgie Young, Joanne Rankin and Josh Robinson
21-25
Donaghadee YFC - Philip Donaldson, Alan Russell and Hayley-Rae Hopkins
25-30
Newtownards YFC - Andrew Patton, Joy Dalzell and Heather Martin
ULSTER YOUNG FARMER
Junior - Ellie Thompson, Ballywalter YFC, Ewan McCracken, Ballymiscaw YFC and James O’Rourke, Artana YFC
Senior - Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
HOME MANAGEMENT
Junio - Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Senior - Rebecca Cromie, Rathfriland YFC
SILAGE ASSESMENT
12-1 - Jack McCready, Rathfriland YFC
14-1 - Ellie McCready, Rathfriland YFC
16-18 - Daniel Sherry, Hillsborough YFC
18-2 - Yasmin Erwin, Hillsborough YFC
25-30 - Robert McCory, Hillsborough YFC
SILAGE MAKING
John Porter, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
SILAGE ASSESSMENT
12-14 - Elsie Martin, Artana YFC
14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC
16-18 - Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
18-21- Joshua Moore, Artana YFC
21-25 - Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
25-30 - Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC
DAIRY CATTLE
12-1 - Issac Moore, Newtownards YFC
14-16 - Gareth Miskimmin, Ballywalter YFC
16-18 - Samuel Murray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-2 - Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC
21-2 - Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC
25-3 - Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
SHEEP
12-14 - Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC
16-18 - Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 - Scott Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25 - Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC
25-30 - Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC
BEEF
12-14 - Lucy Rogers, Spa
14-16 - Anna Clements, Spa YFC
16-18 - Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
18-21 - Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC
21-2 - Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC
25-3 - David Dodd, Spa YFC
TUG OF WAR
Novice - Spa YFC
Advanced - Ballywalter YFC
MACHINERY HANDLING
Sam Graham and Jonathan Hayes, Killinchy YFC
FENCING
Novice - Moneyrea YFC
Advanced - Ballywalter YFC
CRAFT DEMONSTRATION PRESENTATION
Junior - Samara Radcliffe, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Senior - Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
CLUB LEADER OF THE YEAR
Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
SECRETARY OF THE YEAR
Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC
TREASURER OF THE YEAR
Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC
PRO OF THE YEAR
Andrew Sleator, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
1 ACT DRAMA
Newtownards YFC
PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPETITION
Robbie Cooper, Ballymiscaw YFC
ARTS FESTIVAL
Spa YFC
BEST JUNIOR CLUB OF THE YEAR
Annaclone and Magherally YFC
BEST SENIOR CLUB OF THE YEAR
Spa YFC
PINTA PRINCESS
Alana Dickson, Moneyrea YFC
A spokesperson concluded: “Finally, we would like to thank you, the members of Co Down Young Farmers. Without you, none of the events and competitions would be worthwhile.”
Next up within the Co Down Young Farmers is an event to be held on January 19th 2019 in the Crown Plaza, Shaw’s Bridge. More information to follow, check out the Co Down YFC Facebook page for regular updates.