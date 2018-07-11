Co Down YFC Build It heat

Well done to all the Co Down members who competed in the Build It heat at Rathfriland Mart.

The task was :

Mourne YFC (joint second)

r Teams had 90 minutes to build a bug house;

r The bug house has to have a back, base, two sides and a roof. The roof had to be pitched.The base had to be raised at least 200mm (20cm) off the ground and had to be able to stand freely.

rAny decorations used should be recycled or made using natural products.

r Once the 90 minutes was complete the bug house was marked on, strength, craftsmanship, ability to fit the purpose and imaginative use of all material

Rathfriland 2

Thank you to Rathfriland Mart for hosting the competition, to Grassroots for kindly supplying the materials, to the judge Alexander Gordon and to YFCU president James Speers for coming along.

Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club Team 1 which was made up of Alison Gracey, Neil McMinn, Rebecca Cromie and Jake McCabe were awarded first place and will represent the county at the finals held at Castlewellan Agricultural Show on Saturday, July 14th.

Well done also goes to Mourne Young Farmers’ Club team, which consisted of John Connor, Emma Campbell, Rebecca Connor and Darren Corbett, and Spa Young Farmers’ Club team 2, which consisted of Ruby Carlisle, Jordan Edgar, Jimmy Carlisle and David Young, who came joint second.

Rathfriland 1 (who came first)

Annaclone and Magherally YFC 1

Annaclone and Magherally YFC 2

Annaclone and Magherally YFC 3

Killinchy YFC

Hillhall YFC 1

Hillhall YFC 2