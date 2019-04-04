Co Down YFCU hold AGM

Co Down Young Farmer’s held their AGM on Tuesday, March 19 at the La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

The evening began by presenting Jane Plunkett, fundraising manager of the Alzheimer’s Society, with a cheque for £6,116.48 from the county’s fundraising efforts through Barclay’s sponsored, Co Down Strictly Young Farmers in January.

Awards were then presented to all winners from Co Down Young Farmers Down to the Future competition.

Congratulations to all those awarded and for their hard work and effort within their clubs.

Winners were as follows:

Club of the year - Donaghadee YFC

Co Down most efficient senior members

First Joy Dalzell – Newtownards YFC

Second Nicola Edgar – Spa YFC

Third Timothy Savage – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Co Down junior member of the Year

First, Isaac Moore – Newtownards YFC

Second, Lucy Rodgers – Spa YFC

Third, Gareth Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC

Co Down most efficient PROs

First, Sarah Dorman – Spa YFC

Second, Zoe Weir – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Third, Ellie Thompson and Hanna Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC

Co Down most efficient treasurers

First, Alison Rea – Donaghadee YFC

Second, Emma Rodgers – Spa YFC

Third, Emma McAnea – Killinchy YFC

Co Down most efficient secretaries

First, Hayley Rae Hopkins – Donaghadee YFC

Second, Kendall Glenn – Ballywalter YFC

Third, Alison Gracey – Rathfriland YFC

Co Down most efficient club leaders

First, William Graham – Killinchy YFC

Second, Joy Dalzell – Newtownards YFC

Third, Nicola Edgar – Spa YFC

Co Down Young Farmers’ have had a very busy year with a programme filled with many competitions and events since the county AGM on March 19th, 2018.

The commitment and dedication of the club officials, county committee and members has led to great success for Co Down members at both county and Northern Ireland level.

Many thanks to all secretaries, the sub-committee, county officer bearers and of course county chair Linzi Stewart and secretary Kristina McKeag for their help and in making these events such a success.

