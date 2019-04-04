Co Down YFCU hold AGM

Co Down Young Farmer’s held their AGM on Tuesday, March 19 at the La Mon Hotel and Country Club.
The evening began by presenting Jane Plunkett, fundraising manager of the Alzheimer’s Society, with a cheque for £6,116.48 from the county’s fundraising efforts through Barclay’s sponsored, Co Down Strictly Young Farmers in January.
Awards were then presented to all winners from Co Down Young Farmers Down to the Future competition.
Congratulations to all those awarded and for their hard work and effort within their clubs.
Winners were as follows:
Club of the year - Donaghadee YFC
Co Down most efficient senior members
First Joy Dalzell – Newtownards YFC
Second Nicola Edgar – Spa YFC
Third Timothy Savage – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Co Down junior member of the Year
First, Isaac Moore – Newtownards YFC
Second, Lucy Rodgers – Spa YFC
Third, Gareth Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC
Co Down most efficient PROs
First, Sarah Dorman – Spa YFC
Second, Zoe Weir – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Third, Ellie Thompson and Hanna Miskimmin – Ballywalter YFC
Co Down most efficient treasurers
First, Alison Rea – Donaghadee YFC
Second, Emma Rodgers – Spa YFC
Third, Emma McAnea – Killinchy YFC
Co Down most efficient secretaries
First, Hayley Rae Hopkins – Donaghadee YFC
Second, Kendall Glenn – Ballywalter YFC
Third, Alison Gracey – Rathfriland YFC
Co Down most efficient club leaders
First, William Graham – Killinchy YFC
Second, Joy Dalzell – Newtownards YFC
Third, Nicola Edgar – Spa YFC
Co Down Young Farmers’ have had a very busy year with a programme filled with many competitions and events since the county AGM on March 19th, 2018.
The commitment and dedication of the club officials, county committee and members has led to great success for Co Down members at both county and Northern Ireland level.
Many thanks to all secretaries, the sub-committee, county officer bearers and of course county chair Linzi Stewart and secretary Kristina McKeag for their help and in making these events such a success.