Co Down Young Farmers look forward to barn dance

Members from Rathfriland YFC are looking forward to the upcoming YFCU president’s barn dance and barbecue which will raise money for Air Ambulance NI; a charity which James Speers has chosen to support throughout his two year presidential term.

The event is set to take place at James’ farm, Keady Road, Co Armagh on Saturday, September 8th 2018.

Doors will open at 8.30pm and a barbecue will be provided followed by an evening of music by popular country singer, Ritchie Remo.

Tickets cost £15 and are available by contacting James on 07752421659. It’s set to be a great night, so don’t miss out and secure your tickets now.