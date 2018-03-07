Co Londonderry efficiency night 2018

Thursday 1st March saw the Co Londonderry efficiency night for 2018.

Well done to everyone interviewed and congratulations to those who were placed.

Top club leader, James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

Results as follows:

Pinta Princess

(Assessed by Gemma and Gayle)

1st - Alison Davis - Moneymore YFC

Top treasurer, Michael Torrens, Garvagh YFC

2nd - Melissa Millar - Kilrea Young Farmers

3rd - Emma Montgomery - Cityofderry Yfc

Junior member of the year

(Assessed by Hannah and Robert)

Top PRO, Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

1st - Joanna Mullan - Dungiven YFC

2nd - Ellen Bates - Moneymore YFC

3rd - Jill Halliday - Kilrea YFC

Senior member of the year

Senior member 2018, David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

(Assessed by David and Peter)

1st - David Oliver - Dungiven YFC

2nd - Stuart Mills - Moneymore YFC

3rd - Melissa Millar - Kilrea YFC

County overall efficiency

(Assessed by Hannah and Robert)

Junior member 2018, Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

Top club leader

1st - James Purcell - Dungiven YFC

2nd - Dylan Clarke - Moneymore YFC

3rd - Gordon Crockett - City Of Derry YFC

Top secretary

1st - Mark Fullerton - Curragh YFC

2nd - Jemma Gamble - City Of Derry YFC

3rd - Charlotte Collins - Garvagh YFC

Top treasurer

1st - Michael Torrens - Garvagh YFC

2nd - Jonathan Kyle - Curragh YFC

3rd - James Bates - Moneymore YFC

Top PRO

1st - Lauren McFarlane - Dungiven YFC

2nd - Rachael Boyce - Garvagh YFC

3rd - Emma Montgomery - City Of Derry YFC

Top overall club

1st - Dungiven YFC

2nd - Moneymore YFC

3rd - Curragh YFC

Thank you must go to all assessors for all their time, effort and hard work.

Robert Shannon, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Peter Alexander, David Dunlop, Gemma Dickey and Gayle Murphy.

County Princess 2018, Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC