Co Londonderry efficiency night 2018

Thursday 1st March saw the Co Londonderry efficiency night for 2018.
Well done to everyone interviewed and congratulations to those who were placed.
Results as follows:
Pinta Princess
(Assessed by Gemma and Gayle)
1st - Alison Davis - Moneymore YFC
2nd - Melissa Millar - Kilrea Young Farmers
3rd - Emma Montgomery - Cityofderry Yfc
Junior member of the year
(Assessed by Hannah and Robert)
1st - Joanna Mullan - Dungiven YFC
2nd - Ellen Bates - Moneymore YFC
3rd - Jill Halliday - Kilrea YFC
Senior member of the year
(Assessed by David and Peter)
1st - David Oliver - Dungiven YFC
2nd - Stuart Mills - Moneymore YFC
3rd - Melissa Millar - Kilrea YFC
County overall efficiency
(Assessed by Hannah and Robert)
Top club leader
1st - James Purcell - Dungiven YFC
2nd - Dylan Clarke - Moneymore YFC
3rd - Gordon Crockett - City Of Derry YFC
Top secretary
1st - Mark Fullerton - Curragh YFC
2nd - Jemma Gamble - City Of Derry YFC
3rd - Charlotte Collins - Garvagh YFC
Top treasurer
1st - Michael Torrens - Garvagh YFC
2nd - Jonathan Kyle - Curragh YFC
3rd - James Bates - Moneymore YFC
Top PRO
1st - Lauren McFarlane - Dungiven YFC
2nd - Rachael Boyce - Garvagh YFC
3rd - Emma Montgomery - City Of Derry YFC
Top overall club
1st - Dungiven YFC
2nd - Moneymore YFC
3rd - Curragh YFC
Thank you must go to all assessors for all their time, effort and hard work.
Robert Shannon, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Peter Alexander, David Dunlop, Gemma Dickey and Gayle Murphy.