Co Londonderry secure sponsorship deal with NCCE Ltd

A new Initiative between Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd (NCCE Ltd) Swatragh and Co Londonderry YFCU has been announced.

Paul Coyle of NCCE Ltd commented: “As a locally based farming organisation, we are fully committed to helping the Northern Ireland farming and rural economy and we are delighted to be entering into a five year sponsorship programme with the local county committee of the YFCU.

“Our first activity is for three different age groups, 12-16, 16-21 and 21-30 where each group will be asked to write up a project brief.”

James Purcell, chairman of Co Londonderry YFCU commented: “Speaking on behalf of the county we look forward to working with Paul and his enthusiastic team.

“Together striving to promote both organisations in the surrounding areas. We are thankful for Paul’s support already this year and look forward to working together in the future.”