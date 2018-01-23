Co Tyrone annual dinner

On Friday, 20th October 2017, Co Tyrone YFCU members headed off to the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh for the annual county dinner.

Its always good to look back and reflect on the successes of the clubs in the county over the past year.

Trillick and District YFC members

A great night was had by all with over 200 members in attendance, representing all 10 clubs within the county.

Guest speaker on the evening was YFCU president, Mr James Speers, with music by the talented band, Addiction.

A huge congratulations must go to all members who picked up a prize on the night at both county and Northern Ireland level.

Members’ member - Andrew Servis, Cookstown YFC

Members' member 2017, Andrew Servis, Cookstown YFC receiving his award from guest speaker Mr James Speers and county PRO Natalie Burrows

Miss Tyrone - Kerry Rea, Cappagh YFC

Superclub - Derg Valley YFC

Tyrone YFC must express their thanks to the Silverbirch Hotel for their continued sponsorship of the superclub competition and for the use of their premises.

To Dessie Murray and friends for their continued sponsorship and for judging the Miss Tyrone competition.

Clogher Valley YFC members

Thanks must also go to a special friend of the county, Mr Terence McGlaughlin for his support throughout the year and for being the photographer on the evening.

A spokesperson for Co Tyrone YFC said: “On a more personal note, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow county officers, Rebecca, Adam and Robert, for their help and support throughout the past year and for organising such a successful event.”

Strabane YFC members

Kerry Rea, Cappagh YFC who was named as Miss Tyrone 2017 pictured with judge and sponsor Mr Dessie Murray

Clanabogan YFC members receiving their award for membership retention from YFCU president Mr James Speers

Cappagh YFC members, siblings, Natalie and Craig Burrows enjoying Tyrone YFCs county dinner.

Miss Tyrone entries pictured with judge and sponsors Mr Dessie Murray and friends

Becky Ewing, Seskinore YFC and Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC