Coleraine YFC charity table quiz

On Friday, June 8th Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club held a charity table quiz in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

The club were overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who came along to support them and the numerous people and companies who donated prizes for the raffle and auction.

Club leader and quizmaster Claire Nevin

The club would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who came along and to the following:

r The Clyde Tavern for the use of their facilities and the fantastic spread of food you provided for the club

r D H Christie

r Killure Farm Shop

Club secretary Ryan Adams passing over the signed shirt from the auction to Stuart Mills

r Lacpatrick

r David Coils

r Pulse Fitness

r Jive NI

Left to right: Joan Smyth, Sarah Smyth, Cara Millar and Adel Smyth

r Moorbrook Coffee Shop

r The Head Shed

r Letzpets

r S T Agri

Current members and friends, left to right, Shaun Woods, Hannah Ferris, Laura Todd and Luke McClintock

r Smyths Daleside Feeds

A grand total of £1,000 was raised.

Congratulations to Stuart Mills who won the auction for the signed Coleraine Football Shirt, generously donated by Trevor Moffet

The winners of the table quiz were ‘Put the cattle on’ and runners up ‘James’s terrible shirt’.