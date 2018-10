Collone YFC attended the floral art heats in Ballynahinch Community Centre on Wednesday, October 24th.

There were 21 members in attendance with everyone having done a fantastic job with their floral piece.

Collone YFC had six members who were placed, with first places making the final which will be at Balmoral Show.

Results:

12-14

3rd - Julie Hamilton

2nd - Ellie Hawthorne

1st - Alex Phillips

14-16

1st - Jake McCartney

21-25

2nd - Ian Walker

25-30

1st - Elaine Crozier