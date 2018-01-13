Continued sponsorship for YFCU photographic competition

Emerald Isle Recycle have announced their continued sponsorship for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual photographic competition.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘The Old and the New’ and members are being asked to be creative with their interpretation of the theme.

All the photographs that are entered will be displayed at the YFCU NI Quiz which is being held on Friday 2nd February at Magherafelt High School.

The winners of the photography competition will also be announced on the night of the NI Quiz.

YFCU president James Speers commented: “On behalf of the YFCU, I would like to thank Emerald Isle Recycle for continuing to sponsor the photographic competition.

“We believe this competition recognises this next generation of talented young photographers and helps them grow and flourish. With this competition we also aim to encourage young people to experiment using digital or traditional methods of photography to show interpretation of their chosen topic and express their ideas through the medium of photography.”

Helen Livingston from Emerald Isle Recycle commented: “Emerald Isle Recycle is pleased to continue their sponsorship of this year’s YFCU Photography Competition, and are delighted this year’s theme is ‘The Old and the New’. As a farm plastic recycler we look forward to seeing how members have interpreted the theme in their photos this year.”

Any YFCU members who wish to enter the competition should email their entries as a JPEG to hannah.mckeown@yfcu.org no later than 26th January.